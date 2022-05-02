Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Berkeley Lights has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

