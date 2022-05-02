BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.85) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

