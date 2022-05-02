Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSKYU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

