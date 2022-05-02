Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Lowered to $750.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s previous close.

BIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $512.06 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $493.37 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.92 and its 200 day moving average is $654.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

