BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of $9.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.59.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.