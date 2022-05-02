BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $366.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

