BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $366.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.