BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

