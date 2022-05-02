Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Bird Construction stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

