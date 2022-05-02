Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Head to Head Contrast

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.98, indicating that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bit Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 5.06% 17.84% 16.45% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.54 $4.86 million $0.14 14.50 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 6.84 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

