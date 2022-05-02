BlackRock (BLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

4/14/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $966.00 to $932.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $755.00 to $734.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $950.00 to $905.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,035.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,043.00 to $966.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $808.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

3/31/2022 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $624.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.09. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $623.22 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

