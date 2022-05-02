BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

