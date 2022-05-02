BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 319,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

