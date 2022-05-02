Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLNK stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

