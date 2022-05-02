Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BLNK stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
