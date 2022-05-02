Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of BCSAU stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

