Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter.

Blue Apron stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $79,301 over the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 137,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

