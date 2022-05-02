bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to report $14.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $232.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

