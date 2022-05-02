bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.81 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) to report $14.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $232.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.