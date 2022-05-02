Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $556.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

