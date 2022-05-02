Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BJDX) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 9th

Bluejay Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 9th. Bluejay Diagnostics had issued 2,160,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $21,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJDX. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of BJDX opened at $1.17 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.