Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.22). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $58.35 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

