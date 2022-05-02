BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

