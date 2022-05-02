BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$64.21. 922,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The company has a market cap of C$42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$66.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.26.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.