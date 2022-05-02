BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.
Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$64.21. 922,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The company has a market cap of C$42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$66.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.26.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
