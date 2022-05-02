BMO Capital Markets Lowers AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $27.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

AMK stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

