BMO Capital Markets Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $92.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

