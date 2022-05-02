BMO Capital Markets Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $160.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

