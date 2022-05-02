BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 1,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,961. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

