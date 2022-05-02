Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$56.37 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$36.01 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

