Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $147.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.49. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.