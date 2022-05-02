Boenning Scattergood Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LBAI stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

