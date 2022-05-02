Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Park National stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

