Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

BDRBF opened at $0.98 on Monday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.