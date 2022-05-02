boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.55) to GBX 111 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.