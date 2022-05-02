Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BOALY stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Boral has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 45.51%.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

