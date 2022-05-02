Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.8 days.
Shares of BORUF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (Get Rating)
