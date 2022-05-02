Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BSX stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

