Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BSX stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
