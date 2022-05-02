Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

BYD opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

