Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$215.00 Average PT from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$215.00.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE BYD traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$189.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.