Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BAK opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Braskem has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

