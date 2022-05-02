Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
