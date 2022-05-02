Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

