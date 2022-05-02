Brian Desmond Mcgill Acquires 25,000 Shares of Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Rating) Director Brian Desmond Mcgill bought 25,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,150.

CVE:ZDC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.46. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,239. The stock has a market cap of C$32.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. Zedcor Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,263.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zedcor Inc provides rental of surface equipment and accommodations, and security and surveillance services in Canada. Its Rentals segment engages in the rental of surface equipment, temporary accommodation, and power generation equipment to customers in oil and gas exploration, construction, and emergency response markets.

