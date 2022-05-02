Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

