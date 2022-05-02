Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter.

BWB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

