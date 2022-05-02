Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.