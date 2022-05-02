Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.