Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.84.
EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brinker International (Get Rating)
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
