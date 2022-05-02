Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 119,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.27 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.