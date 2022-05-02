Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.