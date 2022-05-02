Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.