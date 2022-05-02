Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will post $229.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.91 million to $240.40 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $232.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $904.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.90 million to $925.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $952.89 million, with estimates ranging from $926.63 million to $979.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.