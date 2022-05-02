Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $7.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.70. Anthem reported earnings of $7.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.64.

NYSE ANTM opened at $501.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.74 and its 200-day moving average is $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.