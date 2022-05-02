Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in DHT by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 178,528 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DHT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,527 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

